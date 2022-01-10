Miami Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores

General Manager Chris Grier's job is reportedly safe for the time being.

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins on Monday fired Head Coach Brian Flores.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, citing sources, says it appears General Manager Chris Grier is safe, but Flores and the franchise are parting ways.

The team confirmed Flores was "relieved" of his duties, following his third season in charge. He had a 24-25 record with the organization.

"I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores," Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wrote in a statement. "After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren't functioning at a level I wanted it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins."

Ross said he believes the Dolphins have a "talented young roster in place" and have the chance "to be much better" this coming season.

"I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future," Ross wrote.

Flores has been with the franchise since Feb. 4, 2019. He spent the entire front end of his career holding various roles with the New England Patriots.

"Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a significant reason why Deshaun Watson wanted to be in Miami," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted. "With Flores out, this situation may have changed."

As NBC Sports explains, a major question for the franchise will be whether the next head coach will be able to improve quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performance or oversee the franchise in a tradition to a new QB. Miami had shown interest in trading for Watson – if lawsuits accusing the Houston Texans QB of sexual misconduct are resolved in a way that makes that possible, according to NBC.