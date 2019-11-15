CLEVELAND — Hours after Myles Garrett was ejected for striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet, the NFL announced that the Cleveland Browns defensive end has been suspended without pay indefinitely -- at least for the remainder of the 2019 regular season and postseason.

Additionally, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended one game and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended for three games for their roles in the brawl. Both teams were fined $250,000.