ARLINGTON, Texas - The New England Patriots drafted Lakewood High School alumnus and former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wynn was selected with the No. 23 pick on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old played guard and left tackle in college. He started every game last season for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press named Wynn a second-team All-American in 2017.

Wynn becomes the first Pinellas County player to go in the first round since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Dante Fowler Jr. with the third overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Five offensive linemen were selected Thursday before Wynn:

• The Indianapolis Colts selected Notre Dame's Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 pick.

• The San Francisco 49ers selected Notre Dame's Mike McGlinchey with the No. 9 pick.

• The Oakland Raiders selected UCLA's Kolton Miller with the No. 15 pick.

• The Detroit Lions selected Arkansas' Frank Ragnow with the No. 20 pick.

• The Cincinnati Bengals selected Ohio State's Billy Brice with the No. 21 pick.

Wynn was among 10 SEC players selected in the first round on Thursday night.

Rounds two and three of the 2018 NFL Draft continue on Friday night. Rounds four through seven finish on Saturday.

Related: LA Charges pick Haines City alum Derwin James in NFL Draft

Previous: Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Washington DT Vita Vea with No. 12 pick

Mark Bergin is a journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

© 2018 WTSP