Jameis Winston has 'significant' knee injury says Sean Payton

Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported that Winston was taken to the hospital for an MRI during the game.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston has a "significant injury" and was on crutches and in a knee brace after the game, according to Saints head coach Sean Payton.

NBC Sports' Mike Florio said that Winston actually went to the hospital during the game and had an MRI done. Florio speculated whether the Saints might be interested in quarterback Cam Newton.

"I think it’s significant," said Payton about the extent of Winston's injury. "He felt something. He’s on crutches right now. I don’t want to say anything until I talk to doctors. When he tried to get up and he went back down, you get concerned."

Winston left the game with Tampa with a leg injury after he attempted to scramble and was taken down with an illegal horse-collar tackle by Devin White.

The team rallied in his absence with the defense forcing three Tom Brady turnovers and Trevor Siemian doing just enough in relief as the Saints beat Tampa Bay 36-27.

"I want to say how gutted I was for Jameis," said Siemian. "This win is for him. I just feel for the guy. I love him so much. You can’t help, he has this infectious personality. Watching him be hurt was tough.”

"That was a good win. I'm proud of Trevor. I'm proud of our players," said Payton.

The television replay showed Winston's leg twist in an ugly manner as he was tackled during a scramble by Devin White in the second quarter.

Winston attempted to get up and off the field under his own power but fell back to the turf before being helped off. He then went into the injury tent and was helped back out and onto the cart, before being taken from the field completely.

The Saints are notoriously quiet about injuries, but a high-profile injury to the starting quarterback may be tough to keep secret.

Before he left, Winston had hit on 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a beautiful touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith on a play where the Bucs brought the house and Winston took a hit, yet delivered a perfect pass to Smith.

Trevor Siemian came into the game and the Saints continued passing out of respect for the Bucs' run defense Siemian had some solid throws but also a couple that were fortunate not to result in turnovers. He threw a short touchdown to Alex Armah with just under 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Saint's defense played inspired ball, forcing Brady into a fumble that thwarted a possible scoring drive and picking him off twice, each of which led to a Saints touchdown, one on a PJ Williams interception.

The Saints, who were tied 7-7 when Winston went out, led 16-7 at the half.

What the Saints do this week at quarterback will say a lot about how they feel about Siemian and possibly Taysom Hill, who is normally the backup but who is vital in the team's offense whether or not he plays quarterback.