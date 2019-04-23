NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL Draft is this week.

The first round of the draft starts at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. The second and third rounds are scheduled for Friday night. The final four rounds are Sunday.

Journalist Mark Bergin breaks down this year’s draft.

What’s your tweet-length prediction for this year’s draft?

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will become the first athlete ever to be picked in the first round of the NFL and MLB drafts.

Who will the Arizona Cardinals take with the No. 1 overall pick?

Murray is now the prohibitive favorite to get selected with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft.

The Heisman Trophy winner is listed at -500 to go to No. 1 overall. It means if a bettor thinks Murray will be the first pick, he or she would have to wager $500 to earn a $100 profit for a payout of $600 total.

Who should the Cardinals take with the No. 1 overall pick?

Probably Murray because apparently, the Cardinals have had a hard time selling tickets.

However, Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa or Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would also provide huge upgrades for Arizona’s defense. The Cardinals need all the help they can get.

What’s your favorite storyline headed into the draft?

It sounds like new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is going to draft Murray even though the team drafted quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in last year’s draft. I still think it’s too early to bail on the kid who had enough moxie to put a hot tub in his dorm room AS A FRESHMAN in college.

Where does Rosen end up? If the Cardinals take Murray No. 1 overall, they will become the first team to pick first-round quarterbacks in back-to-back years since the Baltimore Colts did it in 1982 and 1983. The two players – Art Schlichter and John Elway – started six total games for the Colts. Elway famously refused to play for the Colts.

What’s your second favorite storyline headed into the draft?

American concert pianist Oscar Levant once said, “There’s a fine line between genius and insanity.”

Who knows which side of the line the Oakland Raiders fall on? The Raiders decided to send their scouts home, and they won’t return for the draft.

Apparently, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden didn’t know who they could trust with the team’s draft secrets.

Is this a sign of major dysfunction or shrewd preparation by the organization? Time will tell…

The Raiders have three first-round picks with the fourth, 24th and 27th selections.

Which position group is the strongest in this year’s draft?

This year’s class of defensive linemen is considered one of the best ever.

The following players could get selected in the first round: Bosa, Williams, Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat, Kentucky's Josh Allen, Florida State’s Brian Burns, Houston’s Ed Oliver, Mississippi State’s Jeffery Simmons and Michigan’s Rashan Gary. Also, don’t forget Clemson products Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

How to watch the NFL Draft

ABC is set to broadcast all three days of the draft for the first time ever in a simulcast with ESPN and the NFL Network.

However, everyone knows the social media platform known as Twitter is the best place for conversation during live sporting events.

What’s your all-time favorite draft moment?

I genuinely love watching complete chaos when a highly-touted prospect falls in the draft. Aaron Rodgers in 2005 and Brady Quinn in 2007 are classic examples, but nothing tops Laremy Tunsil in 2016.

Minutes before the 2016 draft started, a video posted on Tunsil’s Twitter account showed him inhaling what was probably marijuana through a bong that was attached to a gas mask. You can’t make this up. The video likely cost Tunsil millions of dollars.

A series of text messages were also posted to Tunsil’s Instagram account. The New York Times reported they appeared to show exchanges between Tunsil and an athletics official at the University of Mississippi. Tunsil was asking for help in paying bills. When asked by reporters if he took money from Ole Miss coaches, Tunsil said, “I’d have to say yeah.”

I can’t remember a more bizarre draft-day experience for a player.

Mark Bergin is a journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

