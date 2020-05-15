NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday, but coaches and most players can't show up

Players who don't need rehab won't be let inside.

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it. Florida's governor has previously indicated he will.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be “in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6.”

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, the first group of employees allowed back to NFL facilities would include no more than 50 percent of non-players and no more than 75 of those staff members total per day. The only players allowed back will be ones who were already rehabilitating injuries before the pandemic forced the facilities to shut down. No coaches will be allowed back yet, the sports network reported.

Teams will be required to choose an "infection control officer" as the primary point of contact for any employees who start showing symptoms of coronavirus, ESPN said. And, any franchises that confirm a case of COVID-19 in their facilities must report the situation to the league's chief medical officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: