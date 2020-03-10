x
Bills vs Raiders game to air on CBS after Patriots vs Chiefs rescheduled

The game was postponed after players on both teams, including Patriots QB Cam Newton, tested positive for COVID-19.
TAMPA, Fla. — A slight change in programming Sunday afternoon on CBS. 

The game between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders will air on 10 Tampa Bay starting at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday.

This change comes after the NFL postponed the match-up between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs after multiple players on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday afternoon's game will immediately air following the match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and our very own Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to limited fans

The NFL has rescheduled Sunday's Patriots vs Chiefs game for Monday or Tuesday in light of positive tests on both teams. Newton will reportedly sit out for the game.

