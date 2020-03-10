Bills vs Raiders game to air on CBS after Patriots vs Chiefs rescheduled

TAMPA, Fla. — A slight change in programming Sunday afternoon on CBS.
The game between the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders will air on 10 Tampa Bay starting at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday.
This change comes after the NFL postponed the match-up between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs after multiple players on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, tested positive for coronavirus.
Sunday afternoon's game will immediately air following the match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and our very own Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to limited fans
The NFL has rescheduled Sunday's Patriots vs Chiefs game for Monday or Tuesday in light of positive tests on both teams. Newton will reportedly sit out for the game.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Going well, I think': Trump, doctor send updates from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
- 5 questions answered following President Trump, Melania COVID-19 diagnosis
- Tampa International Airport CEO tests positive for COVID-19
- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will allow fans for October races
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tropical Storm Gamma a little stronger as it nears Yucatan Peninsula
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter