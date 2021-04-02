The show will go on: This year's NFL Honors award show will be done virtually

Despite plenty of setbacks throughout the season due to the pandemic, the league has reached the championship game.

TAMPA, Fla — The show must go on! That's been the theme of this year's Super Bowl.

Despite a global pandemic and plenty of setbacks throughout the regular season, the NFL has reached the championship game. And, in order for things to go smoothly, the league has made a few changes to the usual end of year honors.

This year's NFL Honors award show will be virtual and pre-produced. Instead of the typical red carpet and live audience extravaganza, the league has opted for a safer and more socially distanced experience.

Steve Harvey will host the 10th edition of the awards show, which will be nationally televised on 10 Tampa Bay Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. The event will feature the announcements of the Associated Press awards and the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The awards include:

Most Valuable Player

Finalists: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers), Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs), Derrick Henry (RB, Tennessee Titans)

Offensive Player of the Year

Finalists: Derrick Henry (RB, Tennessee Titans), Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers), Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills)

Defensive Player of the Year

Finalists: Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams), T.J. Watt (OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers), Xavien Howard (CB, Miami Dolphins)

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Finalists: Justin Herbert (QB, Los Angeles Chargers), Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings), Jonathan Taylor (RB, Indianapolis Colts)

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Finalists: Chase Young (DE, Washington Football Team), Jeremy Chinn (OLB, Carolina Panthers), L'Jarius Sneed (CB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Comeback Player of the year:

Finalist: Alex Smith (QB, Washington Football Team)

Coach of the Year

Finalists: Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns), Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills), Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins)