The show will go on: This year's NFL Honors award show will be done virtually

TAMPA, Fla — The show must go on! That's been the theme of this year's Super Bowl.
Despite a global pandemic and plenty of setbacks throughout the regular season, the NFL has reached the championship game. And, in order for things to go smoothly, the league has made a few changes to the usual end of year honors.
This year's NFL Honors award show will be virtual and pre-produced. Instead of the typical red carpet and live audience extravaganza, the league has opted for a safer and more socially distanced experience.
Steve Harvey will host the 10th edition of the awards show, which will be nationally televised on 10 Tampa Bay Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. The event will feature the announcements of the Associated Press awards and the latest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
The awards include:
Most Valuable Player
Finalists: Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers), Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs), Derrick Henry (RB, Tennessee Titans)
Offensive Player of the Year
Finalists: Derrick Henry (RB, Tennessee Titans), Aaron Rodgers (QB, Green Bay Packers), Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo Bills)
Defensive Player of the Year
Finalists: Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams), T.J. Watt (OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers), Xavien Howard (CB, Miami Dolphins)
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Finalists: Justin Herbert (QB, Los Angeles Chargers), Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota Vikings), Jonathan Taylor (RB, Indianapolis Colts)
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Finalists: Chase Young (DE, Washington Football Team), Jeremy Chinn (OLB, Carolina Panthers), L'Jarius Sneed (CB, Kansas City Chiefs)
Comeback Player of the year:
Finalist: Alex Smith (QB, Washington Football Team)
Coach of the Year
Finalists: Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland Browns), Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills), Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins)
