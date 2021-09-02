NFL hosts events across Tampa ahead of Bucs' season opener

Events range from local efforts to fight hunger to events honoring our military members

TAMPA, Fla. — Champa Bay is getting ready to kick off another amazing season for the Buccaneers when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9.

But before the season opener, the NFL is hosting a series of community and service events across the Tampa Bay area.

These events range from local efforts to fight hunger to events honoring our military members, and they all serve to leave a positive, lasting impact on the community.

Tuesday, September 7

Character Playbook 2021 Kickoff Event: The Zoom event hosted by Dhani Jones, Anthony Munoz and Jeremy "Freddie Falcon" Legg will help middle and high school students explore "how to stay mentally tough through transitions and how to be a positive part of any community."

Inspire Change Huddle Legacy Event: As part of the program, the NFL Foundation and Cisco are each donating $75,000, totaling $150,000 toward Safe & Sound Hillsborough. The money will help fund technology infrastructure and support online STEM curriculum for area youth.

Salute to Service Event: The NFL, Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Force Blue will honor military members and their families by sharing its "100 Yards of Hope" documentary.

Wednesday, September 8

NFL Green Golden Shovel Pass & NFL Green Gardens: Tampa will pass the "golden shovel" off to Los Angeles before a hydroponic garden and pollinator gardens are built and installed at Fores Hills. The project will be the 14th under the NFL Green project in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV.

Thursday, September 9

Huddle to Tackle Hunger Kickoff Event: The NFL and Feeding Tampa Bay will host an event to help feed those in need. Both of Trinity Cafe's locations, Pipo's, Campbell's, Chunky, Frito Lay and Pepsi will provide free meals to the community. Guests will also get NFL branded merchandise.

Friday, September 10