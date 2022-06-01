NFL renews 21 national grant partners as part of social change initiative

Since 2017, the NFL family has given more than $244 million to 37 different national grant partners and hundreds of organizations across the U.S.

NEW YORK — As part of the NFL's Inspire Change social change initiative, the league announced Wednesday renewals of 21 national grant partners — which totals $6.5 million in donations.

The initiative was created by the collaborative efforts of players, clubs and the NFL to "create positive change in communities across the country," the league leaders explained in a news release.

Since 2017, the NFL family has given more than $244 million to 37 different national grant partners and hundreds of organizations across the U.S.

"This includes more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants provided by the NFL Foundation to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity," leaders of the NFL explained in the release.

The Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group recently approved the 21 renewed grants which are awarded to nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits are picked by the change they are creating in education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.

The specific impacts the 21 grants partners have made include:

Advocacy to end mass incarceration

Offering tuition-free educational resources

Wraparound services for youth battling homelessness

Various mentorship programs and re-entry services

Fighting to end cash bail and pre-trial detention

Addressing "three-strikes" laws

Financial empowerment services

"The NFL is proud to renew its commitment to these 21 organizations as they continue to drive positive change in communities nationwide," Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President, said in a statement.