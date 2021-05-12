CBS releases first week of NFL matchups on its network

While the Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers aren't on that particular schedule, there are still plenty of games to be excited about.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you ready for some football?

During a special broadcast Wednesday morning, CBS announced which games would be on the channel for Week 1 of the NFL season, which starts Sept. 9.

While the Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers aren't on that particular schedule, there are still lots of matchups to be excited about.

Here are all the games set for 1 p.m. ET Sept 12:

Steelers at Bills

Jets at Panthers

Jaguars at Texans

Chargers at Washington

Here are the games set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 12:

Dolphins at Patriots

Browns at Chiefs

As for the Bucs, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy will return to Raymond James Stadium for the start of the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 9.

We still do not know who the Bucs will play, but Dungy said in a previous tweet that his guess is Buffalo.

We know Tampa Bay welcomes its divisional foes, plus the Bills, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins and Bears.

A defending Super Bowl team has not hosted a divisional opponent in the opening game since 2012, so while it is possible New Orleans might come to town on the 9th, it is not likely based on NFL precedent.

All NFL teams are set to release their full schedules at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 12.