NFL awards Tampa's Big Brothers Big Sisters organization social justice grant

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's Big Brothers Big Sisters organization has been awarded a social justice grant from the NFL to help groups overcome barriers and advance opportunities for young people.

As part of the NFL's Inspire Change social change initiative, the league announced Wednesday renewals of 21 national grant partners — which totals $6.5 million in donations.

The initiative was created by the collaborative efforts of players, clubs and the NFL to "create positive change in communities across the country," the league leaders explained in a news release.

The grant for Tampa's BBBS will fund two programs.

"One being 'Bigs in Blue' and 'Bigs in Badges,' which creates a bridge between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The second program is supporting youth who are impacted by incarceration," BBBS Marketing Officer Adam Vasallo said.

Since 2017, the NFL family has given more than $244 million to 37 different national grant partners and hundreds of organizations across the U.S.

"This includes more than 1,800 Inspire Change matching grants provided by the NFL Foundation to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity," leaders of the NFL explained in the release.

The Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group recently approved the 21 renewed grants which are awarded to nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits are picked by the change they are creating in education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.