NFL supports local nonprofit to help kickoff 2021 season in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With the 2021 National Football League (NFL) season kicking off Thursday in Tampa, the NFL showed their support for the local community by stopping for a visit to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

And they didn't come empty-handed.

The league brought backpacks full of school supplies to "help youth and families who receive trauma counseling, care coordination and sexual assault victim advocacy services at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay."

The NFL also gave gift cards for the staff to use for lunch in the future.

President & CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay Clara Reynolds says it's "an honor for the community to host the first NFL game of the season."

"The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is thankful to the NFL for investing in our work to ensure that no one in our community has to face crisis alone," she said in the press release.

"They are helping the community members we serve and are also providing a nice thank you to our dedicated staff members."

According to representatives from the organization, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay responds to more than 170,000 requests for help each year.

It provides support to those facing crisis in the community through different evidence-based programs, including:

Corbett Trauma Center (trauma counseling and sexual assault survivor services)

Gateway Contact Center (211: suicide prevention, crisis counseling, and information and referral services)

TransCare (911 emergency and mental health ambulance services, medical van transportation, community paramedicine)

You can find more information about the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay on its website.