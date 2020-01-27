TAMPA, Fla. — No, the Chicago Bears haven't been sold. But if you've been on Twitter recently, you might not know that.

The NFL franchise was one of the multiple teams targeted by hackers on the social media network.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a group calling itself OurMine is on a mission to prove that "everything is hackable" and used the Bears' Twitter feed to publish a tweet that falsely claimed the team had been sold to a government official in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The Bears have since confirmed the hack and regained control of their account.

It wasn't the only account affected.

The Green Bay Packers' Twitter feed was hacked Monday afternoon, and OurMine is claiming responsibility for that, too.

Screenshots show the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs' feeds were also targeted.

10News checked the Buccaneers' Twitter account around 3:30 p.m. Monday. While there were not any suspicious tweets, both the profile picture and cover photo had been removed from the Bucs' profile page.

A spokesperson for the team told 10News he was not aware of any hack but would pass along the information to the people who run the team's social media accounts.

Twitter/@Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills account resembled the Bucs' account on Monday -- with missing images on the profile page. The Cleveland Browns' account also had no photos. A dog emoji had been added to the bio section.

In 2016, the Twitter account for the NFL was also hacked, and a message was posted on the feed wrongly stating commissioner Roger Goodell had died. Yahoo News reported an 18-year-old student from Singapore pleaded guilty to multiple charges in that case. The student was given 24 months of probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Twitter/@Browns/@BuffaloBills

