It would be incorrect to say more people watched NFL games in 2018 even though the viewership grew by about 5 percent.

That's because even though fewer people watched, the true fans held on and watched more of it according to NBCSports.com.

The executive VP for research at FOX Sports added that NFL game reach decreased in 2018 by about 5 million people. But since the average person watched one more game, too, those viewers helped push the numbers up.

NBC News reports "cord cutters" - the people dropping cable for online streams - probably had a major role.

Despite the technical increase in ratings, the NFL is aware of the viewership drop and appears to be trying to get in on the streaming business through deals like one it recently made with Amazon for simulcast streaming.

