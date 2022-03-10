NFL to host 6th annual Women’s Forum as part of commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be represented at the virtual event.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL's sixth annual Women's Forum will be held virtually March 14-15.

The pro football league says the event is part of its ongoing focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"The Forum will connect 45 women, 64% of whom are women of color, with leaders in the professional football space to provide insight and opportunities into open NFL positions as well as coaching, scouting and football operations," the NFL explained in a news release.

The goal is to connect participants with NFL leaders, so they can find opportunities in the league. Twenty-three clubs have hired participants from past forums. And, more than "200 opportunities have emerged for women in all levels of football since its inception in 2017," the NFL said.

Like last year, the event is being done remotely.

It will include panel conversations and networking opportunities with everyone from NFL owners to coaches and hiring managers with both the league and with college programs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust, who made history as the first woman to be a position coach in the NFL, is a past participant of the forum.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jane Skinner Goodell will speak during the forum. The event will also include three club owners, eight head coaches and seven general managers, according to a news release.