Patriots-Chiefs game now set for Monday night on CBS

Credit: AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is going primetime.

Following the revelation of several players on both teams, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced the teams will play at 7:05 p.m. Monday. That's on CBS -- 10 Tampa Bay.

Both teams were set to play Sunday afternoon.

Newton reportedly will sit out for Monday's rescheduled game.

"Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing," according to a news release. "The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams."

The Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will air at 8:30 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

"Jeopardy," "Wheel of Fortune" and "Big Brother" will air at a yet-to-be-announced time.

