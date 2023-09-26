Until the Eagles topped Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football, no team had ever won an NFL game by a 25-11 score.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history on Monday Night Football.

While neither team put on a record-breaking show like the Miami Dolphins did in their 50-point win over Denver on Sunday, the Eagles' 25-11 victory marked the first time in NFL history that a game ended with that exact final score.

In NFL parlance, it's become known as a "scorigami," thanks to a website that tracks the final score of every game in NFL history in search of the next "unique" final score.

When Baker Mayfield threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans midway through the fourth quarter, it brought the score from a rather ordinary 25-3 (which has happened four times in NFL history) to 25-11, which had never happened until Monday night.

That's Scorigami!! It's the 1078th unique final score in NFL history. — Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) September 26, 2023

Incidentally, Miami's 70-20 thrashing of the Broncos was also (less surprisingly) the first time that score had happened at the end of an NFL game.

According to the NFL Scorigami account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the scorigami concept was first suggested by Jon Bois, with a website charting every final score in league history developed by Dave Mattingly.

In the same way fantasy football has fans across the country occasionally cheering against their own favorite team if a rival can score a few points, posts to the Scorigami account are full of replies of fans who claim to only be cheering for the uniqueness of a final score.

If you're curious, the most frequent final score in NFL history, according to Mattingly's site, is 20-17, which has happened 284 times in league history, more than 50 games ahead of it's closest competition, the 27-24 final.

While there hasn't been a 0-0 final score since the Giants and Lions went scoreless on Nov. 7, 1943, there have been 73 games in NFL history where neither team registered a point.

The lowest possible score to not yet "hit" is the 4-0 final, though five teams have won games 2-0 and three more have won with 5-0 finals. On the other end of the spectrum is the Chicago Bears' 73-0 shutout of Washington on Dec. 8, 1940 and the highest-scoring of the 1,078 unique final scores in NFL history - Washington's 72-41 win over the New York Giants on Nov. 27, 1966.