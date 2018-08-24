SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The full police report from the day former NFL player Richie Incognito was arrested at a Scottsdale mortuary shows Incognito was rambling, incoherent and at one point asked to have his deceased father's head cut off.

The report shows Incognito went to Messigner's Mortuary in North Scottsdale on Monday to make arrangements for his father.

Employees said the visit started off normally but took a bizarre turn when Incognito "chest-bumped" an employee, then requested that staff cut of his father's head for "research purposes."

After that, the report says Incognito rushed around the mortuary, throwing things and punching caskets.

At one point, employees told police Incognito found an office, "made himself at home" and told the employee that he had a "truck full of guns." The employee told police Incognito made a finger gun gesture and left.

The employee told police he thought Incognito was going to kill him and went downstairs to the secure room where they prepare bodies.

Police arrived a few minutes later and took Incognito into custody.

In the past decade, Incognito played for the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

PREVIOUSLY: Police: NFL player Richie Incognito arrested in Scottsdale for threats at funeral home

© 2018 KPNX