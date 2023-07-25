New-look NFL Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando in February

The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Pro Bowl Games are coming back to Orlando.

The NFL announced Tuesday the reimagined Pro Bowl, which was held in central Florida for four straight seasons between 2017-2020, will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.

The weeklong event features AFC vs. NFC stars competing in various skills challenges and culminates with a flag-football game. Peyton Manning and his brother, Eli, again will coach the two teams.

Last year’s inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas drew 6.4 million viewers and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16% from the previous year.