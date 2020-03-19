NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Payton told the network that he had tested positive for the disease. Payton would be the first person in the NFL known to have tested positive.

Louisiana has become one of the top states with confirmed cases per capita. As of Thursday morning, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that there were more than 340 positive cases in the state, including more than 230 cases in New Orleans.

Eight people have already died from COVID-19 in Louisiana though most of the deaths involved older patients with pre-existing medical conditions.

