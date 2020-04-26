TAMPA, Fla — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will reportedly be playing for the New Orleans Saints this year, according to several reports from multiple sources.

ESPN's Adem Schefter, citing a report from Yahoo! Sports, says the two teams are close to working out a 1-year deal.

Winston has spent 5-years as a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN says he has a 28-42 record, completing more than 60% of his passes with 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is also tweeting about the trade rumors, saying Winston turned down a better deal elsewhere.

ESPN says the deal is the only starting job left. Winston would spend the time as the backup QB, learning from Coach Sean Payton and current quarterback Drew Brees. ESPN says the 1-year rumored deal has to be done before 4 p.m. Monday, April 27, or Winston's spot would eat up a draft pick for his new team next year.

RELATED: Brady and Gronk: A bromance of champions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers replaced Winston with quarterback Tom Brady last month. While the city hasn't been able to celebrate the move because of coronavirus restrictions, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor offered a virtual welcome, writing a letter to Brady and teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk came out of retirement and signed with the Bucs to play with his former New England Patriots teammate.

RELATED: Mayor Castor: Dear Tom and Gronk...

Winston hasn't commented on the move since Brady was signed last month. At the time, he released this farewell statement, promising to return to play in Sper Bowl 55 in Tampa.



“It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever”

RELATED: 'All love and respect': Jameis Winston bids farewell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter