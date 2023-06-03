Russell Wilson takes time out for daddy-daughter dance

Russell Wilson dressed to impress his 5-year-old daughter Sienna Princess in a matching pink suit, as he escorted her to her first dance.

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took time out in his offseason to make memories with his 5-year-old daughter by accompanying her to her first dance.

Wilson captured the adorable moment with his daughter, Sienna Princess, or "Sisi" for short, and shared it on his Instagram page.

Wilson arrived at the bottom of the stairs in his home with a bouquet of roses for the arrival of his pint-sized date.

The sweet video was posted to the music of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," as he whispered into the camera, "A little father-daughter dance today. I'm taking her to her first dance, me and Sisi."

Sisi arrived pretty in pink as she walked down the steps with her stuffed pet tiger. Her daddy was perfectly dressed in a matching pink suit.

Wilson called to his date from the bottom of the stairs, "Baby girl, are you ready? Awe, you look so pretty. I love you," and greeted her with a kiss on the top of her head.

The pair posed for pictures before heading off to the dance.

Wilson later posted, "Our first Daddy-daughter dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire," adding a fire and hearts emoji to the post.

Ciara commented on the sweet post, "My heart."

