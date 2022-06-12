Saints fined $550k for allegedly faking injury against Bucs

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have been fined $550,000 dollars from the NFL for allegedly faking an injury in Monday night's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from CBS Sports.
The team itself was fined $350,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000. Co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and defensive end Cam Jordan were fined $50,000, respectively.
Everyone involved will will appeal the fine, according to ESPN.
The hefty fine stems from an incident in the fourth quarter when defensive end Cam Jordan went down to a knee and gestured to the sideline. The NFL appeared to determine that Jordan's action was instructed by the sideline.
Jordan took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the fines.
The Cincinnati Bengals were also fined by the league, after it determined that safety Jessie Bates III allegedly went down intentionally against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. The team was fined $350,000, head coach Zac Taylor was fined $150,000, and Bates was fined $50,000.
The NFL is trying to crack down on teams faking injuries in attempts to disrupt the tempo of a game. The league's memo came out shortly after Bates was seen falling without contact.
Jordan and Bates are the first players to be fined by the NFL for faking injuries in a decade. In 2012, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was fined $15,000 after he faked a leg injury against the Bengals when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Saints released an official statement regarding the fines.
"The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game. He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect."