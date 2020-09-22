Seahawks coach Pete Carroll fined $100,000 for violating NFL face mask policy and team fined $250,000

Pete Carroll is one of three NFL head coaches given a hefty fine for not wearing a face covering during all of Sunday's game.

The NFL fined Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll $100,000 for violating the league's new mask policy on Sunday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks organization was fined an additional $250,000 after Carroll did not wear a face-covering on the sidelines of Seattle's first home game during the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted a memo from the NFL which mandates for all coaches and staff in the bench area "to wear face coverings at all times."

Schefter reports two other head coaches and teams were also slapped with $350,000 in fines: Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio and San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

NBC Pro Football Talk reported Sunday, "If there are further violations, the financial consequences will increase dramatically."

The Seahawks stopped new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton at the 1-yard line on the final play of Sunday's game to hold on for a 35-30 win over New England.