Simeon Rice among the nominees for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Blitz co-host and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Simeon Rice is among the four players eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 2022.

Also included in the list of 122 nominees are three of Rice's former Bucs teammates: fullback Mike Alstott, linebacker Hardy Nickerson and cornerback Ronde Barber, who was a finalist for the Class of 2021, according to the Buccaneers website.

In November, voters will be able to choose a list of approximately 25 semifinalists from the 130 nominees, the Bucs report. That list will be trimmed down to just 15 finalists in January.

The final voting usually takes place in the Super Bowl host city the day before the big game.

In 2021, the voting was all done virtually and before Super Bowl week due to COVID-19 precautions.