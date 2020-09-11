Steelers player tests positive for coronavirus, contact tracing underway

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers say one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.
The player, who was not named by the NFL franchise, has entered self-quarantine. For its part, the team is taking part in the league's intensive protocol.
"We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing," the Steelers wrote in a statement.
The unnamed player will be placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.
"The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remain our highest priority," the team said.
The Steelers are 8-0 after yesterday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The Steelers are scheduled to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Pittsburgh.
