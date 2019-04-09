TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and several other prominent Tampa leaders were present for the Super Bowl LV kickoff event Wednesday afternoon.

The leaders came forward to discuss and give an update on the local planning efforts for the big game, which is scheduled to come to Tampa in 2021.

The committee logo for the event was unveiled. It looks like a mix between a football and a pirate ship.

The big event will be Tampa's fifth Super Bowl. The city has hosted prior Super Bowls in 1984, 1991, 2001 and 2009. Raymond James Stadium last hosted a Super Bowl in 2009, a game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers won 27-23.

You won't have to go far to watch the game on TV either: 10News WTSP and CBS will air the big game!

Santiago Corrada, president of Visit Tampa Bay, previously talked about the three biggest enhancements the city of Tampa has undergone since it last hosted the Super Bowl in 2009.

RELATED: 3 biggest changes in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl in 2021

RELATED: CBS and 10News to air Super Bowl LV in Tampa

RELATED: Tampa awarded Super Bowl LV

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.