x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

Super Bowl: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hears boos while honored with Man of the Year award. Social media reacts to the culprit

Prescott was honored prior to the start of Super Bowl LVII and was met with boos from the crowd.
Credit: AP
Walter Payton Player of the Year Award winner, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, poses for a photo during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which honors players for their charitable work off the field.

Prescott was named the recipient of this year's award for his work through his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation. Its main initiatives include focusing on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention.

Prior to the start of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Prescott was the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to be honored as the Man of the Year winner.

However, mixed in with cheers from the Super Bowl crowd were boos.

The culprit? Apparently, Philadelphia Eagles fans.

The Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which, of course, leads to a mix of fans at the Super Bowl site.

But, while Eagles fans focus on their team and the Chiefs, they apparently couldn't let their disdain of the Cowboys go unchecked -- even on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here's a look at how social media reacted to the boos Prescott received for his award for his impact on the community.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Investigation underway after deadly Hardee County fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out