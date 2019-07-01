AUSTIN — There will be another Drew Brees and Nick Foles meetup in the NFL playoffs, and another historic reunion will be the result.

When the Philadelphia Eagles meet the New Orleans Saints in their NFC divisional playoff game next Sunday, it will be the first time in NFL history that two Super Bowl MVPs from the same high school will meet in a playoff game.

Next Sunday’s game will mark the first time in @NFL history that two Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks from the same high school will face each other in a playoff game. #FolesvsBrees #ChapMagic #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/VlEcSJoSiq — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) January 7, 2019

Brees and Foles met in a playoff game in 2014. Brees and the Saints won that meeting, 26-24.

The two quarterbacks are separated by 10 years in age. Brees graduated from Austin's Westlake High School in 1997, Foles in 2007.

Brees led Westlake to a state championship in 1996. Foles led the Chaps to the state title game in 2006, but Westlake fell to Southlake Carroll. Southlake Carroll's head coach back then is current Westlake head coach Todd Dodge.

Foles and the Eagles, who both wear #9, have taken the most difficult path for this first-ever meeting of Super Bowl MVPs from the same high school in a playoff game.

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-7 overall record and, thanks to a missed field goal by the Bears in their Wild Card Playoff game, Foles and the Eagles will meet Brees and the Saints.

New Orleans shared the best record in the NFL with the L.A. Rams, both with 13-3 overall regular season records.

Brees and Foles, Eagles and Saints, the meeting will take place Sunday, Jan. 13, in New Orleans. Kickoff is at 3:40 p.m.

By the way, University of Texas quarterback Sam Ellinger also went to Westlake where he set records as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.