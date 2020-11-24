NFL Green teams up with community to deliver books, school supplies, sports equipment to Tampa Bay kids

The project, called Super Kids-Super Sharing, aims to help kids get the books, sports equipment, school supplies and games they need.

TAMPA, Fla — The National Football League, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up with community partners to help local children.

Starting on "Giving Tuesday," which is Dec. 1, and continuing through Dec. 18, Super Kids partners will host collections at their facilities. Donated items will be shared with the children they serve and with Replay Tampa Bay and Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.

“It has been incredible to see so many community partners step forward to help local children in need in the midst of a pandemic,” said Susan Groh, Associate Director of NFL Green. “The Tampa Bay community has rallied around the effort to assist local children during these challenging times and helped to find innovative ways to make Super Kids happen.”

Since the Super Kids–Super Sharing project started in 2000 at Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta, it has placed hundreds of thousands of books, school supplies and sports equipment into the hands of children in Super Bowl host communities.

Here is a list of places you can drop off new and gently used books, sports equipment of all types, school supplies and board and video games:

2306 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Environmental Education Center

4398 N. Riverside Drive, Tampa

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Facilities

5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

All People’s Life Center: 6105 E. Sligh Avenue, Tampa

6105 E. Sligh Avenue, Tampa Apollo Beach Recreation Center: 664 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach

664 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (main office near softball fields)

14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (main office near softball fields) William Owen Pass Sports Complex – 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover (main office next to softball fields and volleyball courts)

2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Jackson Heights NFL YET Center: 3310 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa

3310 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center: 2200 N. Oregon Avenue, Tampa

2200 N. Oregon Avenue, Tampa Loretta Ingraham Center: 1611 N. Hubert Avenue, Tampa

1611 N. Hubert Avenue, Tampa Copeland Park: 11011 N. 15th Street, Tampa

11011 N. 15th Street, Tampa Forest Hills: 724 W 109th Avenue, Tampa

724 W 109th Avenue, Tampa Springhill Center: 1000 E Eskimo Avenue, Tampa

1000 E Eskimo Avenue, Tampa Port Tampa Center: 4702 W McCoy Street, Tampa

Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Wayne Papy Center: 6925 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

6925 N Florida Avenue, Tampa New Tampa Recreation Center: 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard, Tampa

Police Athletic League

1924 W Diana Street, Tampa

Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tampa Metropolitan YMCA Facilities

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends

Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA: 110 East Palm Avenue, Tampa

110 East Palm Avenue, Tampa Bob Sierra North Tampa Family YMCA: 4029 Northdale Boulevard, Tampa

4029 Northdale Boulevard, Tampa Campo Family YMCA: 3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico

3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico East Pasco Family YMCA: 37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills

37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills New Tampa Family YMCA: 16221 Compton Drive, Tampa

16221 Compton Drive, Tampa North Brandon Family YMCA: 3097 S. Kingsway Road, Seffner

3097 S. Kingsway Road, Seffner Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA: 8950 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa

8950 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa Plant City Family YMCA: 1507 YMCA Place, Plant City

1507 YMCA Place, Plant City South Tampa Family YMCA: 4411 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa

4411 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa Spurlino Family YMCA: 9650 Old Big Bend Road, Riverview

YMCA Camp Cristina

9840 Balm Riverview Road, Riverview

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

YMCA of the Suncoast Facilities

Clearwater YMCA: 1005 S. Highland Avenue, Clearwater

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends

Greater Ridgecrest YMCA: 801 119th Street, Largo

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends

North Pinellas YMCA: 4550 Village Center Drive, Palm Harbor

3:30 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1:30 to 4 p.m. weekends

Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA: 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends

Greater Palm Harbor YMCA: 1600 16th Street, Palm Harbor

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends

Hernando County YMCA: 1300 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends

James P. Gills Family YMCA: 8411 Photonics Drive, New Port Richey

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends

