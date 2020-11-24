NFL Green teams up with community to deliver books, school supplies, sports equipment to Tampa Bay kids

TAMPA, Fla — The National Football League, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up with community partners to help local children.
The project, called Super Kids-Super Sharing, aims to help kids get the books, sports equipment, school supplies and games they need.
Starting on "Giving Tuesday," which is Dec. 1, and continuing through Dec. 18, Super Kids partners will host collections at their facilities. Donated items will be shared with the children they serve and with Replay Tampa Bay and Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.
“It has been incredible to see so many community partners step forward to help local children in need in the midst of a pandemic,” said Susan Groh, Associate Director of NFL Green. “The Tampa Bay community has rallied around the effort to assist local children during these challenging times and helped to find innovative ways to make Super Kids happen.”
Since the Super Kids–Super Sharing project started in 2000 at Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta, it has placed hundreds of thousands of books, school supplies and sports equipment into the hands of children in Super Bowl host communities.
Here is a list of places you can drop off new and gently used books, sports equipment of all types, school supplies and board and video games:
2306 N. Howard Avenue, Tampa
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5
Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful Environmental Education Center
4398 N. Riverside Drive, Tampa
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday
Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation Facilities
5-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- All People’s Life Center: 6105 E. Sligh Avenue, Tampa
- Apollo Beach Recreation Center: 664 Golf and Sea Boulevard, Apollo Beach
- Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (main office near softball fields)
- William Owen Pass Sports Complex – 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover (main office next to softball fields and volleyball courts)
2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Jackson Heights NFL YET Center: 3310 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center: 2200 N. Oregon Avenue, Tampa
- Loretta Ingraham Center: 1611 N. Hubert Avenue, Tampa
- Copeland Park: 11011 N. 15th Street, Tampa
- Forest Hills: 724 W 109th Avenue, Tampa
- Springhill Center: 1000 E Eskimo Avenue, Tampa
- Port Tampa Center: 4702 W McCoy Street, Tampa
Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Wayne Papy Center: 6925 N Florida Avenue, Tampa
- New Tampa Recreation Center: 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard, Tampa
Police Athletic League
1924 W Diana Street, Tampa
Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tampa Metropolitan YMCA Facilities
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends
- Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA: 110 East Palm Avenue, Tampa
- Bob Sierra North Tampa Family YMCA: 4029 Northdale Boulevard, Tampa
- Campo Family YMCA: 3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico
- East Pasco Family YMCA: 37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills
- New Tampa Family YMCA:16221 Compton Drive, Tampa
- North Brandon Family YMCA: 3097 S. Kingsway Road, Seffner
- Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA: 8950 W. Waters Avenue, Tampa
- Plant City Family YMCA: 1507 YMCA Place, Plant City
- South Tampa Family YMCA: 4411 S. Himes Avenue, Tampa
- Spurlino Family YMCA: 9650 Old Big Bend Road, Riverview
YMCA Camp Cristina
9840 Balm Riverview Road, Riverview
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
YMCA of the Suncoast Facilities
- Clearwater YMCA: 1005 S. Highland Avenue, Clearwater
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends
- Greater Ridgecrest YMCA: 801 119th Street, Largo
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends
- North Pinellas YMCA: 4550 Village Center Drive, Palm Harbor
3:30 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1:30 to 4 p.m. weekends
- Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA: 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends
- Greater Palm Harbor YMCA: 1600 16th Street, Palm Harbor
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends
- Hernando County YMCA: 1300 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends
- James P. Gills Family YMCA: 8411 Photonics Drive, New Port Richey
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends
