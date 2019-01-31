GREENSBORO, N.C. — No doubt, Super Bowl LIII will be another one for the history books.

You can watch the big game right here Sunday on WFMY News 2 with pregame coverage beginning at 2:00 p.m. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams kick off at 6:30 p.m.

But before the big game, with all the touchdowns, half-time show, and commercials we’re going to fact check ya! A little trivia for you to impress your friends at your Super Bowl party.

Facts from CBS Sports, Patriots, and Rams!

Did you know, 1.3 billion chicken wings will be on the menu for Super Bowl Sunday? Plus, 11.2 million pounds of potato chips, and more than 3 million pounds of popcorn. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the Falcons. This is the stadium’s first Super Bowl but Atlanta’s third Super Bowl overall. This is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI which was played in February 2002. However, Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 24, said on the opening night he doesn’t remember watching that Super Bowl. This is the Patriots’ 11th Super Bowl appearance overall, the most in NFL history The Patriots are the third team in NFL history to go to three straight Super Bowls If the Patriots win, they’ll break a tie with the Steelers for the most wins in playoff history This is Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick’s 12th Super Bowl Appearance This is Tom Brady’s ninth Super Bowl. He already owns the record for the most Super Bowl appearances by any one player This is the Rams’ fourth Super Bowl appearance and their first since February 2002 Jared Goff is 24-years-old, Tom Brady is 41-years-old. If the Patriots win, Brady will become the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, a record held by Peyton Manning Both Goff and Brady are from the Bay area Bill Belichick is 66-years-old, Sean McVay is 33-years-old. The 33-year age gap between coaches is a Super Bowl record If the Rams win, Sean McVay will become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl The Patriots haven’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a Super Bowl under Belichick Gladys Knight will sing the National Anthem Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show The Rams will wear their blue and yellow throwback jerseys The Patriots will be wearing white jerseys Both Rams and the Patriots are expected to lose top assistant coaches after the game

