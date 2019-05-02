DUNWOODY, Ga. -- More than two dozen people were arrested as part of an undercover commercial sex trafficking sting in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Police arrested 30 people total on numerous charges, including pimping, prostitution, pandering, enticing a child for indecent purposing and human trafficking.

According to Dunwoody Police, multiple agencies, including Gwinnett County Police and the FBI Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force, took part in the operation. It happened the week that Super Bowl LIII was held in Atlanta.

“The goal of operations such as these is to first and foremost rescue any children or young adults who are victims of sex trafficking. We also want to remove those profiting from commercial sex trafficking from our streets by putting them in jail,” said Chief Billy Grogan.

The operation was one of several conducted in the metro Atlanta area during the week of the Super Bowl.

Mugshots: 30 arrested in Dunwoody sex trafficking sting

Those arrested in Dunwoody included:

1. Luz. D. Jimenez –- Prostitution

2. Shatorrie Smith – Prostitution

3. April Chandler – Prostitution

4. Erin Chatman – Prostitution

5. Natasha King – - Prostitution

6. Breanna Garcia – Prostitution

7. Renata Two Bulls – Prostitution

8. Ryan Lebond Harris – Pimping/possession of firearm by convicted felon/theft by receiving stolen firearm/possession of marijuana less than 1oz

9. Kayla Carver – Prostitution

10. Diane Maria Jordan - Prostitution

11. Elizabeth Kelly – Prostitution

12. Pamela Jackson - Prostitution

13. Heather Cullen – Prostitution

14. James Harrison – Pandering

15. Manolom Sengsouvanh –Pandering

16. Adrian Armstrong – Prostitution

17. Shimiro Arrington – Prostitution

18. Kendra Walker – Prostitution

19. Ashley Desvignes – escorting without a permit

20. Michael Minor- Pimping

21. Dereck Gladney – Trafficking a person for sexual servitude/Pimping

22. Jessica Sonnier – Prostitution

23. Chelsea Edmonds – Prostitution

24. Charlie Parker – Pimping

25. Patrick Farrell – Enticing Child

26. Emanuel Richardson - Pimping/false name and date of birth

27. Kim Murray - Pimping

28. Jeremy Wing - Pimping/false name and date of birth

29. Kevin Roach - Pimping

30. Earl Marshall -Pimping

