DUNWOODY, Ga. -- More than two dozen people were arrested as part of an undercover commercial sex trafficking sting in Dunwoody, Georgia.
Police arrested 30 people total on numerous charges, including pimping, prostitution, pandering, enticing a child for indecent purposing and human trafficking.
According to Dunwoody Police, multiple agencies, including Gwinnett County Police and the FBI Metro Atlanta Child Exploitation Task Force, took part in the operation. It happened the week that Super Bowl LIII was held in Atlanta.
“The goal of operations such as these is to first and foremost rescue any children or young adults who are victims of sex trafficking. We also want to remove those profiting from commercial sex trafficking from our streets by putting them in jail,” said Chief Billy Grogan.
The operation was one of several conducted in the metro Atlanta area during the week of the Super Bowl.
Mugshots: 30 arrested in Dunwoody sex trafficking sting
Those arrested in Dunwoody included:
1. Luz. D. Jimenez –- Prostitution
2. Shatorrie Smith – Prostitution
3. April Chandler – Prostitution
4. Erin Chatman – Prostitution
5. Natasha King – - Prostitution
6. Breanna Garcia – Prostitution
7. Renata Two Bulls – Prostitution
8. Ryan Lebond Harris – Pimping/possession of firearm by convicted felon/theft by receiving stolen firearm/possession of marijuana less than 1oz
9. Kayla Carver – Prostitution
10. Diane Maria Jordan - Prostitution
11. Elizabeth Kelly – Prostitution
12. Pamela Jackson - Prostitution
13. Heather Cullen – Prostitution
14. James Harrison – Pandering
15. Manolom Sengsouvanh –Pandering
16. Adrian Armstrong – Prostitution
17. Shimiro Arrington – Prostitution
18. Kendra Walker – Prostitution
19. Ashley Desvignes – escorting without a permit
20. Michael Minor- Pimping
21. Dereck Gladney – Trafficking a person for sexual servitude/Pimping
22. Jessica Sonnier – Prostitution
23. Chelsea Edmonds – Prostitution
24. Charlie Parker – Pimping
25. Patrick Farrell – Enticing Child
26. Emanuel Richardson - Pimping/false name and date of birth
27. Kim Murray - Pimping
28. Jeremy Wing - Pimping/false name and date of birth
29. Kevin Roach - Pimping
30. Earl Marshall -Pimping
