Super Bowl 53 was not exactly the most high-action game in NFL history, but it did produce some unique statistics. In fact, it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history.

Tonight marked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's sixth Super Bowl victory.

1. Super Bowl LIII is only the second Super Bowl in history that's been tied going into the fourth quarter.

2. It had the second lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history.

3. Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker had the longest punt in Super Bowl history at 65 yards.

4. According to ESPN, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is the first player in Super Bowl history to get at least seven receptions and 75 receiving yards in the first half of the game.

5. Tom Brady threw an interception on his first pass of the game -- making him only the third starting quarterback to do so. The others are Jim Kelly and Ron Jaworski.

In the end, the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Related: SpongeBob (briefly) appears in Super Bowl halftime show

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.