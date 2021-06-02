x
50 Cent's Super Bowl party 'stupid' given pandemic, St. Petersburg mayor says

"We're going to take a very close look at this," Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted.
Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Rapper 50 Cent performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 7, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hefty fines could be coming to 50 Cent and other organizers who hosted a Super Bowl party, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted.

And it could cost a little more than 50 cent(s), he added.

TMZ was the first to report 50 Cent hosted the Friday night bash in a private hanger at Albert Whitted Airport. Doors opened around 9 p.m., with general admission tickets going for $85 to a stage table costing around $7,000.

Videos posted to Snapchat (warning: language) showed some, but not all, people wearing masks despite warnings from health officials given the ongoing state of the coronavirus pandemic. Some doctors remain wary cases could spike locally given not-socially distanced Super Bowl parties.

A city spokesman said officials will work to learn more about what happened Friday night before a decision, if any, is made against the organizers.

RELATED: Planning to have people over for the Super Bowl? Here are 4 suggestions from a doctor

RELATED: Fauci and CDC encourage Americans to watch Super Bowl at home

