Al Lopez Park will be closed for Super Bowl LV

The closure will only last for Feb. 7, according to the City of Tampa.
TAMPA, Fla — If you plan to tailgate or take your dog to Al Lopez Park on Super Bowl Sunday, you might want to think again. 

The City of Tampa says the park will be closed down all day on Feb. 7 for Super Bowl LV production.

Drivers should expect to see heavier traffic in the area surrounding the park ahead of the big game. Impacted areas could include along North Himes Avenue, West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Dale Mabry Highway.

Al Lopez Park is expected to resume normal operations and hours on Monday, Feb. 8.

