Al Lopez Park will be closed for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla — If you plan to tailgate or take your dog to Al Lopez Park on Super Bowl Sunday, you might want to think again.
The City of Tampa says the park will be closed down all day on Feb. 7 for Super Bowl LV production.
Drivers should expect to see heavier traffic in the area surrounding the park ahead of the big game. Impacted areas could include along North Himes Avenue, West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Dale Mabry Highway.
Al Lopez Park is expected to resume normal operations and hours on Monday, Feb. 8.
- 'They will get fined': Tampa's code enforcement increases surveillance leading up to Super Bowl LV
- 'We've had nothing but slaps in the face': Experienced Manatee County teachers feel disrespected by salary increases
- Florida bill would let police watch crowds with drones
- Buccaneers select Super Bowl LV uniform
- Here's how many fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV
- Parking, tickets, map: Everything you need to know about the Super Bowl Experience
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter