Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman to take part in Super Bowl LV festivities

TAMPA, Fla — You might remember Amanda Gorman, she's the poet who wowed the nation during President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Now, Gorman will also take part in Super Bowl LV as part of its pregame show.

She is set to recite an original poem about the three honorary captains who were chosen for their dedication and selfless commitment to helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the honorary captains includes Suzie Dorner, a nurse for Tampa General Hospital.

At 22 years old, she is the youngest Presidential Inaugural Poet in history.