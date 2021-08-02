'An amazing experience': Sarasota health care heroes describe Super Bowl LV

Twenty-four members of the patient care team from Sarasota Memorial Hospital were invited to Super Bowl LV.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One of the best parts of Sunday night was all the love shown to our health care heroes and fans holding up signs thanking those on the front lines.

Truly, the NFL did a beautiful job recognizing them all throughout the night.

Twenty-four members of the patient care team from 5 Waldemere Tower at Sarasota Memorial Hospital were among the 7,500 health care professionals invited to the game.

Their unit has been one of the busiest at SMH since the pandemic started, so they were extremely grateful to get this opportunity.

All said they had an amazing time and are still on a Super Bowl high! They're very grateful to be recognized and acknowledged for their hard work over the last year.

It's really special having their team come together, they said.

"It was indescribable. It was so emotional, I just cried a couple of times looking around seeing everybody that we could actually see each other outside of work for once in a long time we haven't been able to do that. It was awesome," says Lucelly Alarcon, a registered nurse at Sarasota Memorial.

They said they were especially thankful for the community organizations that volunteered to help make the day incredibly special.