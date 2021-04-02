Here's how to avoid parking in downtown Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Super Bowl is bringing a lot of visitors to town, but there are multiple cheap or free options you can use to avoid traffic and parking.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have been around downtown Tampa, you know that traffic and parking has hit a high. With many visitors in town for the Super Bowl and Super Bowl experiences, opting for alternative travel might be easier and faster.

Tampa launched their free Super Bowl Shuttle Wednesday. It will run through Saturday Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"We're able to expand what's accessible for parking, so that you don't have to walk for an hour to get to your to your parking spot," said Stephen Benson, the Chief Planner for the City of Tampa.

Instead, you can hop on the shuttle. It will loop you around to all the great destinations along the river. There are 9 stops with service, roughly every 15 minutes. "And the great thing is it's a short trip, it shouldn't take very long so you can hop on and hop off. But masks are required," said Benson.

Another way to avoid bringing your car downtown, is to opt for a bikeshare or scooters. They are easy to use, require just an app, and can easily be parked.

Rides are way up! At the beginning of the month Tampa was seeing 11,560 rides per week. Last week, 17,240 rides were taken.

Four companies, Bird, Lime, Jump, and Spin have scooters spread across the city. They're a great way to avoid traffic jams, but you can't take them on the Riverwalk. So if you want to hit both Curtis Hixon and Tech Village, your best bet is to walk.