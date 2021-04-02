State bomb squad deployed to Tampa to help with Super Bowl LV safety

While in the area, the crew will conduct sweeps of the venues for explosive and hazardous devices and assist the Tampa Police Department and the FBI.

TAMPA, Fla — The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services’ (DIFS) Bomb Squad Team is making its way to Tampa Bay to help with Super Bowl LV safety measures.

The team of 13 certified bomb techs, three apprentices and two explosive detection K-9s was activated Thursday by Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

While in the area, the crew will conduct sweeps of venues for explosive and hazardous devices and assist the Tampa Police Department and FBI.

“This year, Florida is proudly hosting our 17th Super Bowl and while there will be limited capacity allowed inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this weekend, safety is still our top priority," Patronis wrote in a press release.

"While many of us will be watching from home, let’s not forget those who will be working to ensure the safety of those attending the game. Thank you to our DIFS team and all of our dedicated first responders for their hard work and service.”