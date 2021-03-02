x
The G.O.A.T and Gronk: Best friends headed to Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski share a special bond, on and off the field.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Ariz. Gronkowski is one of 218 players to appear in a Super Bowl as Brady's teammate, a number that will grow by more than 40 this week when Brady makes his record 10th trip to to the title game. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

TAMPA, Fla — With connections so incredible on the field, it's clear that Brady and Gronk share a special connection off the field, too.

Teammates and long-time friends Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are heading into yet another Super Bowl together, hoping to take home a win this Sunday with the Bucs.

Brady and Gronk have built a dynasty together. Having won three Super Bowl rings, some call them the greatest quarterback and greatest tight end the game has ever seen. 

The dynamic duo played together in New England for eight years before Gronk came out of retirement to join Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They celebrated the reunion with a hilarious video posted to Twitter

The "bad boys for life" are known to have a little fun, like in this video celebrating their recent NFC championship win. 

The unlikely pair even has a show on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youtube channel called "Tommy & Gronky" where they show off their bond through games and challenges.

You can watch how their connection plays out on the field this Sunday at Super Bowl LV on 10 Tampa Bay.

