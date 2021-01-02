Super Bowl LV will be Buccaneers Bruce Arians' first as head coach

Will this be Arians' year? There's only one way to find out.

TAMPA, Fla — A moment 25 seasons, and a brief retirement stint, in the making could become a reality for Buccaneer's head coach Bruce Arians come Super Bowl Sunday.

Arians joins those on the hunt for just a little more than the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 7. He's also tracking down his first Super Bowl victory as a head coach.

The 68-year-old has made trips to the big game under other coaching positions and actually nabbed two Super Bowl rings during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CBS Sports reports there have been 57 first-time head coaches who have made an appearance across the NFL's previous Super Bowls. Combined, these coaches are 27-30 in championship victories.

But none of those teams had the home-field advantage. It's something the two-time NFL Coach of the Year believes will play to the Buccaneer's advantage.

“I think the big advantage is we stay in our own beds, sleep here and just do our normal routine. Nothing is out of the ordinary until we hit the media sessions next week," Arians said. "Just to be able to stay in your routine, sleep in your bed and all that stuff – I think it’s a huge advantage.”

Then, there's also the late arrival of Kansas City to the Tampa Bay area to consider. For Arians that could play to the Chiefs favor.

“I think it really helps them. Normally when you get to town for Super Bowl, everybody’s pulling and tugging you – trying to get everything done the week before," he said. "I think it’s a great advantage for them [because] it’s just an away game. They get to do their normal prep just like we do."

And if the cheers from fans weren't enough, Arians has a whole team behind him.

"He’s just so endearing to everybody and I think everyone wants to win for him. I think that’s what you want to do for a coach – you want to get out there and you want to win for him," Tom Brady said.