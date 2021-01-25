The stage is set: Buccaneers and Chiefs will meet in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV

The big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7

TAMPA, Fla — It’s official! The Buccaneers and Chiefs are Super Bowl LV bound as the teams make their way to Tampa Bay.

The matchup comes after each team won their respective conference championships Sunday night. The Buccaneers got it done first with the early matchup against the Green Bay Packers. While Kansas City followed suit taking down the Buffalo Bills just moments ago.

Who will come out on top as Super Bowl champs? You’ll just have to watch.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7. CBS will be broadcasting the game, which you can watch live locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

Listen to the Tampa Bay 55 podcast for behind-the-scenes content as the Bay area prepares to host the big game.