Buccaneers become first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — If you thought you had heard the end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making history on Super Bowl Sunday, then you thought wrong.
The 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs marked a lot of milestones for the Tampa Bay team from securing the second championship title in franchise history to Tom Brady locking down his 7th ring.
On top of those major milestones, the Buccaneers also joined another club of their own-- the first team in NFL history to not only play a Super Bowl in their home stadium but win it.
The team won in their house, during a pandemic and at a time where sports in Tampa Bay have come alive. A Super Bowl victory was just the cherry on top of the title run the city of Tampa has seen since the Lightning lifted the Stanley Cup.
Brady, Gronkowski, Brown, Evans and Fournette came out big offensively for the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. While the brick wall defense fortified by the likes of Suh, White and Barrett was no match for the Chiefs.
After four quarters it was clear the reigning champs were no match for the consistently underrated Buccaneers. Across the several hours of gameplay, the Chiefs were unable to put up a single touchdown.
Leaving smooth sailing for the Buccaneers to becoming the League's latest Super Bowl champions. The Vince Lombardi Trophy is here to stay!
- Siege the Lombardi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
- Bucs' Super Bowl bid caps off an incredible year for Tampa Bay sports
- Deputies search for teen accused of stealing car with child inside
- US Air Force performs trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Brady, Gronk have most postseason touchdown passes in NFL history
- Meet the Glazer family: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners for the last 26 years
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter