Help this Bucs fan find his Super Bowl LV cardboard cutout seat neighbor

LJ Govoni wants to fly his new friend to Florida to have beers with him for real.
TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl LV crowd looked a little different this year as thousands of seats in the stadium were filled with cardboard cutouts instead of real people.

One Bucs fan made the most of the situation and enjoyed the history-making game next to his new cardboard friend named "Frank."

LJ Govoni, business owner and Bucs season ticket holder, tweeted pictures throughout the game asking for help identifying and locating the Chiefs fan who was watching the game next to him in spirit. 

The fact that two were rooting for opposite teams didn't stop them from having fun. They shared laughs, beers, and even chicken fingers.

Now LJ needs our help. If we can work together to #FindFrank, LJ wants to fly him to Florida for real so they can have beers at Big Storm Brewing, the brewery LJ co-owns.

