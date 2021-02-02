Tampa Bay businesses take precautions to host safe Super Bowl watch parties

Tampa Bay restaurants and bars are renting tents for additional outdoor space and selling tickets to control capacity on Super Bowl Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — "This was almost a no brainer."

That's what Orin Clark, the General Manager at Ducky’s Sports Lounge in Tampa said about hosting a Super Bowl watch party.

Clark said once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a spot in Super Bowl LV in their home city, he and his team started planning for a safe way to celebrate.

"It's kind of a precursor for what we can do in the future, but with so many people coming in from so many places and not knowing what they’ve touched, we want to make sure we’re keeping the city safe - number one - but also making our customers in a good space and making them feel comfortable," said Clark.

Ducky's rented a large tent, and they're planning on a lot of additional outdoor space to seat people at tables well spread out from one another. Clark said they'll have four 100-inch TV screens and a large projection to make sure everyone can clearly watch the game.

"I just know it’s going to be an explosion of people in the city who may have been locked away for the past couple months so we want to make sure we’re compliant," said Clark, who's encouraging people to bring their own lawn chair. Ticket prices vary based on what package you select. Ducky's will provide masks and hand sanitizer for those who want it.

Across Tampa Bay, life-long Buccaneers fan Pete Boland is living a dream come true.

"It’s special. It’s kind of what we always dreamt of," said Boland who own The Galley in St. Petersburg.

Boland said when he first opened his pub, he thought about how cool it would be to host fans during the biggest games in Tampa Bay. Of course, he never imaged a pandemic would be part of that reality.

"It’s a real bummer to miss so much of these historic moments especially not having the World Series here in St. Pete, not having the Stanley Cup in Tampa. Now, I had the opportunity to get some Super Bowl tickets but it was a down payment on a house so we’re going to try to make the best out of the watch party and give you the stadium atmosphere," said Boland.

In an effort not to overcrowd the tavern, he decided to sell tickets for his restaurant on game day which includes a limited menu and open bar.

"We wanted to make it really special. We wanted people to know they’re going to be safe. We’re not going to pile everybody in. We just wanted to have a plan," said Boland, who voluntarily closed The Galley in June when several employees came down with COVID-19.

Since then, Boland has put new measures in place such as purchasing an air scrubber, enhancing ventilation throughout the restaurant and the kitchen, encouraging testing for employees, and deep cleaning every night.

Boland said he wants people to enjoy the atmosphere Super Bowl Sunday and if the weather cooperates, he'll add more seating outside.

"Hopefully Tom Brady and the Bucs take care of the rest," said Boland.

