Coaches of Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle excited to see the Tampa native back for Super Bowl LV

Pringle called the Knights' field home before graduating in 2012. Now, he'll play football's biggest game just 7 miles away from the school at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa native Byron Pringle already has a Super Bowl under his belt. After all, he and the Kansas City Chiefs reached championship status last year at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Even back then, he thought of the Chiefs winning another AFC Championship so he could be a part of Super Bowl LV in his hometown.

"That would be such a blessing man. I feel like all my dreams would've come true if we make it back to the Super Bowl next year playing in Tampa and Raymond James Stadium," Pringle said.

And they did.

"He's excited I know that! To come home and have the opportunity to play here, I think it really amplifies it for him," Craig Everhart said.

Everhart is the former head football coach of the Robinson High School Knights. He was also Pringle's position coach.

"Talent-wise, he was through the roof. Kind of just a constant freak athlete. I still remember our first day of wide receiver individual drills when I had all those guys together for the first time, he was something else," Everhart said.

The same goes for Tommy Montero. He was one of many on the coaching staff that noticed Pringle's talent early. They knew they were looking at a star the moment he took the field.

"His talent, for the time, was beyond on our team. We saw the Division I potential, absolutely, 100 percent. When I see him on TV, it gives me goosebumps. Like that kick off return where he did the 102-yard return about a month ago? It was just reminiscent of the time where he ran it back for us," Montero said.

Pringle called the Knights' field home before graduating in 2012. Now, he'll play football's biggest game just 7 miles away from the high school at Raymond James Stadium.

"We're proud of him! Of course, I'm a Bucs supporter, but I'm a Byron Pringle supporter as well. I'm gonna be rooting for Byron! I want him to score touchdowns, get first downs, but when we're on offense I'm going to be cheering for us to score touchdowns," Montero said.

If his former coaches were with him Super Bowl Sunday, their last words of advice would be to just be himself.

"Just continue to do what he's been doing to get here. He's always been good in big games, so he'll just play and have fun. He'll be smiling and he'll do just fine," Everhart said.