You won't need cash, only credit cards at Super Bowl LV

The NFL says the choice to have a cashless Super Bowl is an effort to mitigate the health risks of COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — We are all excited for the Super Bowl this year, and as you get ready for all the fun events, remember to leave your cash at home and bring your credit card instead. The main reason: to help mitigate the health risks from COVID-19.

Back in November, the NFL announced it was working with VISA to make all future Super Bowl's cashless. Fans will be able to make in-stadium purchases using mobile devices. And if you do bring cash, there will be "Reverse ATMs" that will allow you to exchange up to $500 for a VISA debit card that can be used anywhere.

Digital-only payments will apply to not just in-stadium and parking but the entire fan experience, too.

"We are so excited to have the Super Bowl experience presented by Lowe's taking place along the River Walk. This event will be the first fan fest that is taking place since the pandemic started and it's going to happen in a really healthy and safe fashion with tremendous protocols in place," Rob Higgins, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said.

You may remember Tropicana Field went cashless last year. When it comes to the fan experience, you're going to want to make sure you make reservations.

"Fans, you can download the NFL OnePass app where you can reserve your time to be part of the festivities," Higgins said.

As you plan ahead, Visa says cashless arenas encourage people to spend about 25% more, but you should know this about the entrance into fan fest:

"The best part of all, for the first time it's all free. So to have this opportunity to create Super Bowl memories and for it to be free is going to be awesome. It starts January 29 and runs all the way until the day before the game on February 6," Higgins said.

Another benefit of cashless events is the increased efficiency, saving you time so you're not waiting in longer lines.

What other people are reading right now:

