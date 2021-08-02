Reports: Some CBS All Access users experience outage during Super Bowl LV

Reports of the outage spiked minutes before kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some CBS All Access users experienced an error message just ahead of kick-off for Super Bowl LV, according to several media reports.

A message saying "Uh oh. An error has occurred, but we're working on fixing it. We'll be up and running again shortly!" greeted some sports fans looking to tune in to the game via the service.

Thankfully, it didn't seem to last long. The Hollywood Reporter says streaming resumed a few minutes after the start of the game.

Downdetector showed a massive spike of outages reported for the service starting at 6:23 p.m. and mostly tapering off by 6:38 p.m.

The CBS All Access Help Twitter account replied to frustrated customers, saying "We're sorry for the inconvenience. We are aware of the issue, and technicians are working hard on a fix. In the meantime, please try restarting your device to resume streaming. Thank you for your patience!"

Fox Business said while a spokesperson for CBS All Access did not immediately return a request for comment, the support Twitter page indicated issues with the service had been resolved.

CBS All Access going down, ESPN+ facing massive server related issues the night of UCF 257. These are things that make leagues nervous about streaming initiatives, I imagine! https://t.co/V8z1FPPyvh — julia (on vacation till 2/15) alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 7, 2021

The Super Bowl is live on CBS, which you can watch locally over-the-air on 10 Tampa Bay. Get live updates of the game here.