Chiefs fan meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma, learns her team is in Super Bowl LV

Kelsey Townsend was in a coma for nearly three months. Turns out she missed quite a bit.

WISCONSIN, USA — Nearly three months after Kelsey Townsend gave birth to her fourth child, the 32-year-old Wisconsin woman finally came face to face with her baby.

Lucy, now bright-eyed and alert, flashed her a smile.

Kelsey Townsend was in a medically-induced coma with COVID-19 when she gave birth to Lucy via c-section on Nov. 4. She ended up spending 75 days on life and lung support.

She finally met Lucy on Jan. 27. That's the day Kelsey was discharged from University Hospital in Madison. Kelsey Townsend says she and her daughter instantly bonded.

“It was the most magical amazing feeling ever to be able to hold my baby and my other children and my husband,” Townsend told WDAF.

On top of what was already a life-altering moment, Kelsey learned her team, the Kansas City Chiefs were Super Bowl LV bound.

“Kind of when everything settled down that night I told her the important news that the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again this year. So she was pretty excited about that,” her husband Derek told the station.